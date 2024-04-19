No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Baseball Pre-season Prospectus

Fri, 04/19/2024 - 11:33am Jmacleod

Chris Pincott stretches to field the throw for the out at first base. Photo by Annabel Kenyon

 

Graeme White gathers the ball in the infield for GD. Photo by Annabel Kenyon

 

Five no-hit innings from Alex Kelly and 16 runs across the plate gave G-D a dominating win over Fitchburg in the season opener. Photos by Annabel Kenyon. 

