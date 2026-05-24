Baseball / Softball
Sun, 05/24/2026 - 3:43pm Jmacleod
Kaitlin Haggerty fields the grounder at second base and throws to Bridget Houle for the out at first. Ayer-Shirley defeated G-D 12-5 on Sunday. Photo by Matt Detora
Cameron Colburn delivers the pitch and gives G-D two innings of relief. G-D beat Ayer-Shirley 10-2 on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Matt Detora
Joseph Yafrate pitched an inning for the Crusaders in their win over the Panthers. Liam Richard and Thomas Pauly followed up on Monday with a combined shutout, giving G-D a 1-0 win over Greater Lowell. Photo by Matt Detora