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Home / Sports

Baseball / Softball

Sun, 05/24/2026 - 3:43pm Jmacleod

Kaitlin Haggerty fields the grounder at second base and throws to Bridget Houle for the out at first. Ayer-Shirley defeated G-D 12-5 on Sunday. Photo by Matt Detora

 

Cameron Colburn delivers the pitch and gives G-D two innings of relief. G-D beat Ayer-Shirley 10-2 on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Matt Detora

 

Joseph Yafrate pitched an inning for the Crusaders in their win over the Panthers. Liam Richard and Thomas Pauly followed up on Monday with a combined shutout, giving G-D a 1-0 win over Greater Lowell. Photo by Matt Detora

 

Matthew Luttati puts the barrel of the bat on the ball. Photo by Matt Detora

 

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