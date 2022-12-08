No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Thu, 12/08/2022 - 4:24pm Jmacleod

The Groton-Dunstable Boys Basketball team is hard at work preparing for the 2022-23 season. Greg Gillette returns for a 10th season as coach, and despite a 3-17 record last year, only two Varsity players, Chris Smith and Toby Wells, were lost to graduation. Three starters from last season will be on the court for G-D, Zach Romich (So. Guard), John Madigan (Jr. Forward), and Andrew Stenstream (Jr. Forward), in addition to returning lettermen Evan Laudenslager (Sr. Guard), Jimmy Anzivino (Sr. Guard), Bronson Solomon (Sr. Forward), Jackson Burmeister (Sr. Forward), and Cam Barlow (Jr. Guard). And making their Varsity debuts are Pietro Vendramel (Sr. Guard), Gavin Vail (So. Guard), Matt Fuccione (Jr. Guard), Jack Hulslander (Jr. Forward), Ryan Hamill (Sr. Forward), Ben Stark (Sr. Guard), and Dom Terrazzano (Sr. Forward). Coach Gillette's outlook on the season, "We are excited about our group.  The returning players have displayed outstanding leadership in practice early in the season.  Our schedule is challenging, but we are confident we can be competitive." The Boys Varsity Basketball season tips off Wednesday, December 14, 7:00 p.m. at Lunenburg. Photo by Robert Mingolelli

 

