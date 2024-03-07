Basketball
Thu, 03/07/2024 - 3:08pm Jmacleod
Emerson McAdam finishes at the rim for two points. The senior averaged 5.5 PPG for G-D on the season. Photo by Matt Detora.
Catie Ryder, Emerson McAdam, and Mackenzie Pauly close the lane and deny the layup with great team defense. Mackenzie Pauly averaged 5.7 PPG on the year, second in scoring for the team behind Anna Stenstream with 5.9 PPG. Allegra Gutermann averaged 5.6 Photo by Robert Mingolelli.
Mira Mahmoud comes up with the rebound. The senior averaged 3.1 PPG on the season. Photo by Matt Detora