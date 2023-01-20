Basketball

Pietro Vendramel scores on a driving layup in the Crusaders recent 51-48 comeback win over Marlborough. “Pietro Vendramel hit a huge three and that got us going,” shared varsity coach Greg Gillette. “We really showed a lot of heart and grit to battle back. I thought we played well defensively the last 12 minutes of the game. Cam Barlow and Dom Tarrazaro were strong defensively off the bench. Andrew Stenstream and Zach Romich coolly drained free throws in the final seconds to help G-D win at home,” he added. Photo Robert Mingolelli