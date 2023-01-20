No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Sports

Basketball

Fri, 01/20/2023 - 11:27am Jmacleod

Ryleigh Cunningham releases the jumper with the defender closing in. Photoby Heather Barlow

 

Andrew Stenstream slashes through the paint and battles through contact to release the shot. Photo by Heather Barlow

 

Pietro Vendramel scores on a driving layup in the Crusaders recent 51-48 comeback win over Marlborough. “Pietro Vendramel hit a huge three and that got us going,” shared varsity coach Greg Gillette. “We really showed a lot of heart and grit to battle back. I thought we played well defensively the last 12 minutes of the game. Cam Barlow and Dom Tarrazaro were strong defensively off the bench. Andrew Stenstream and Zach Romich coolly drained free throws in the final seconds to help G-D win at home,” he added. Photo Robert Mingolelli

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
145 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 014510
[Prescott Community Center]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here