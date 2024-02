G-D took on Lunenburg on senior night, but was unable to secure the win at home as Lunenberg won 52-46. G-D went on to the Clark Tournament, however they were defeated by Shepherd Hill for the third time this season. Back row L-R: John Madigan (capt.), Jack Hulslander (capt.), Gus Tisdale, Cameron Barlow (capt.), Charlie Palmer, Matt Fuccione, Jonah Rodman. Photo courtesy of Nancy Ohringer.