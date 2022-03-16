Basketball: Mid-Wach B All-League Honors

Congratulations to Andrew Stenstream (above) and Chris Smith (below) for receiving Mid-Wach B All-League honors. Andrew earned second league all star and Chris was named honorable mention. Photos courtesy Robert Mingolelli
