Basketball: Mid-Wach B All-League Honors

Wed, 03/16/2022 - 10:39pm Heraldgroton

Congratulations to Andrew Stenstream (above) and Chris Smith (below) for receiving Mid-Wach B All-League honors. Andrew earned second league all star and Chris was named honorable mention. Photos courtesy Robert Mingolelli

 

