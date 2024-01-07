No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Sports

Boys Basketball

Sun, 01/07/2024 - 12:46pm Jmacleod

G-D Boys Basketball competed at the Greater Lowell Holiday Tournament at Westford Academy, they lost the First Round to Pinkerton 85-75, in the Consolation game Merrimack, NH won by a score of 61-57. Matt Fuccione had 19 points, Zach Romich sank five 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, and John Madigan added 10 points but the Crusaders fell. In another Consolation game, Westford Academy beat GD 56-38. Top scorers for GD were Matt Fuccione (14 pts.) and Cam Barlow (10 pts.).

 

