Boys Basketball

Patrick Twomey is fouled on the game-winning attempt. With G-D down by one with under two seconds to go, he hit the first to tie, and the second to win it. Photo by Matt Detora
Vincent Sinatra drives hard and is strong in the air, knocking back the defender for the foul, and hitting the shot. He added one more from the line to complete the three-point play. Photo by Matt Detora
Vincent Sinatra eludes the defender with a high-flying acrobatic finish at the basket. His game-high 18 points helped G-D complete a massive comeback against Oakmont. Photo by Matt Detora
The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.