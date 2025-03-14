No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Sports

Boys Basketball

Fri, 03/14/2025 - 9:31pm Jmacleod

Groton-Dunstable protects the rim on the defensive end. Photo by Matt Detora

 

Senior Gavin Vail knocks down the free throw. Photo by Matt Detora

 

Senior Zach Romich was instrumental to G-D’s offense in bringing the ball up the court as well as the team’s biggest scoring threat. Photo by Matt Detora.

 

Zach Romich does it on both ends of the court coming up with the defensive rebound. Photo by Matt Detora

 

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
145 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 014510
[Prescott Community Center]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here