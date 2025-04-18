Boys Lacrosse

No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
G-D breaks down the middle with time ticking away in the third quarter vs. Oakmont, Micah Pierantozzi attacks the right side of the net for a pass. Photo by Matt Detora

 

Micah Pierantozzi receives the ball and loads up for the shot. Photo by Matt Detora

 

Micah Pierantozzi scores and extends G-D’s lead as the third quarter runs out. G-D comfortably sees out the win in the fourth quarter, 8-2 over Oakmont. G-D Boys Varsity Lacrosse stands at 2-3 on the year and faces Shrewsbury and Tyngsborough in their upcoming home games. Photo by Matt Detora

 

