Boys Track

Thu, 05/02/2024 - 7:28pm Jmacleod

Groton Dunstable had 2 relays in the top 5 at the D4 MSTCA relay meet at Dracut HS on Saturday, both only seconds off school records. Alex Lampe, John Terhune, Zak Metzger, and Tim Yafrate ran the Boys DMR and took 5th in 11:16.84. Photo courtesy of Coach Volante 

