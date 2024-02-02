No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Boys Varsity Basketball

Fri, 02/02/2024 - 6:31pm Jmacleod

Zach Romich and Charlie Palmer drive to the basket in the Boys Varsity Basketball win over North Middlesex. Photo courtesy of Glen Shapland. After a slow start to the season, the team rattled off a four-game winning streak, but has since dropped three straight. The boys will look to get back to their winning ways and complete the season double over Marlborough Friday night at home. They'll continue into February against Oakmont and North Middlesex on the road, whom they've beaten once already. The regular season wraps up 02/15, hosting Lunenberg at 7 p.m.

Gus Tisdale extends his hand to block the perimeter shot. Photo courtesy of Glen Shapland

 

