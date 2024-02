(Left) G-D Boys Varsity Hockey crosses the blue-line and gets a shot on the Lowell-Catholic goalie. (Right) G-D pokes the puck away to deny a clean entry into the attacking zone. Photos by Matt Detora. G-D opened the scoring in the first period, but Lowell-Catholic responded to win 3-1. G-D will be looking to flip the previous results against Nashoba and Wachusett this week, this time on home ice.