Boys Varsity Track & Field

Fri, 05/24/2024 - 2:59pm Jmacleod

The Boys Varsity Track and Field team competed in the Mid-Wach C Championships last week. Top performances from G-D included: 800m Greyson Duane 2:06.21, 2-mile John Terhune 10:20.71, mile, Zak Metzger 4:37.35. Courtesy Photo

 

