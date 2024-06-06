The NMGD boys volleyball team are tearing through the state tournament. After a first-round bye, the four-seed NMGD team swept their two opponents, Billerica and Minnechaug (3-0, 3-0) to advance to the Elite Eight. Liam Toomey secured the come-back win against Billerica with critical serving aces. His 24 digs (both matches) with Trey Palmer’s 30 digs, also paired with the offensive threat of Cam Barlow and Lukian Yamanishi’s .277 hitting percentage, was too much for the teams to handle. Cam Barlow, Joseph Koza, and Josh Gallagher were also selected as First Team All-Conference players. Photo by Mark Yamanishi.