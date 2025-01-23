Captain Zach Romich
Thu, 01/23/2025 - 8:59pm Jmacleod
The Romich family celebrated GD senior captain Zach who scored his 1,000th point in a recent game against Westford Academy. From Left to Right - Rachel, Kyle, Corey, Ryan, Zach and parents Patrick and Sallie. Not pictured is Rebecca Romich. Courtesy photo
Zach Romich, many inches shorter and many years younger, watched his oldest brother Ryan being interviewed by Andy LaCombe, Channel 3 sportscaster after scoring his 1000th point at the Clark Tournament. Courtesy photo