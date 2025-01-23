No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Captain Zach Romich

Thu, 01/23/2025 - 8:59pm Jmacleod

The Romich family celebrated GD senior captain Zach who scored his 1,000th point in a recent game against Westford Academy. From Left to Right - Rachel, Kyle, Corey, Ryan, Zach and parents Patrick and Sallie. Not pictured is Rebecca Romich. Courtesy photo

 

Zach Romich, many inches shorter and many years younger, watched his oldest brother Ryan being interviewed by Andy LaCombe, Channel 3 sportscaster after scoring his 1000th point at the Clark Tournament. Courtesy photo

Groton Dunstable senior captain Zach Romich reached a significant milestone scoring his 1,000th career point in a recent game against Westford Academy. Courtesy photo  

 

