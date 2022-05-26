Chloe Beausoleil signs with New England College
Chloe Beausoleil commits to New England College Soccer, the graduating Groton-Dunstable Defender is eager to join a hard-working and determined program, and is looking forward to the challenge at the collegiate level, "I want to keep playing because it is a big part of my life, having my dad, Richard Beausoleil, coach me for most of my life has been one of my biggest support systems. Being at almost every game I have played, I cannot thank him enough for always helping me push through whatever I have had to face."
Chloe expressed much appreciation for her teammates and friends who have supported her, as well as for Head Coach Sean Murphy. Her defensive skills are predicated on an ability to read the field and anticipate her teammates movements. "When we stepped on the field we had chemistry that couldn’t be taught. I couldn’t have asked for a more talented team and I'm honored that I can call them friends!"