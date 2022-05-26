Chloe Beausoleil signs with New England College

Chloe Beausoleil commits to New England College Soccer, the graduating Groton-Dunstable Defender is eager to join a hard-working and determined program, and is looking forward to the challenge at the collegiate level, "I want to keep playing because it is a big part of my life, having my dad, Richard Beausoleil, coach me for most of my life has been one of my biggest support systems. Being at almost every game I have played, I cannot thank him enough for always helping me push through whatever I have had to face."