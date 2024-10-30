No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
CROSS COUNTRY

Wed, 10/30/2024 - 8:11pm Jmacleod

Groton Dunstable boys captured the title at Division 1 District E Central Mass. Middle School Cross Country Championship, Oct 23. The team was led by Mason Bearer, Ashton Duane, Cameron Duane, Patrick Sullivan, and Colin Tyler. Photo courtesy Christine Brooks

Mid-Wach B Girls Cross Country Champions,

(L to R) Finley Clinton, Haley Traverse, Hannah Mandell, Meghan McEleney, Anika Paulson, Claire Brown, Iris Lampe, Kayla Prescott, Charlotte Blount, Hannah Stevens. Courtesy photo

 

Mid-Wach B Boys Cross Country Champions,

(L to R) George Woods, Ben Glanville, Andrew Kosiba, Alex Lampe, Greyson Duane, Micah Pierantozzi, Evan Solger, Jacob Danti, Will Sinclair, Tim Yafrate. Courtesy photo

 

