Cross Country
Groton-Dunstable Cross Country competed in the Frank Mooney Invitational, Catherine Daly and Georgia Brooks took 17th and 6th place respectively in the Junior/Senior competition. Hannah Mandell finished 13th in the Sophomore race, and Finley Clinton took 11th in the Freshman 3k. Photo courtesy of Coach Chris Volante
Neil Aradhya, pictured between teammates Ethan McDonald and Zak Metzger, set a school record at the Frank Mooney Invitational with a 5k time of 16:15.8, good enough for second place in the Junior/Senior boys race. Evan Solder and Alexander Crouse also took 3rd and 11th in the Freshman 3k. Photo courtesy of Coach Chris Volante