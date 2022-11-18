The Groton-Dunstable Boys Cross Country team wins the Divisional Qualifying meet in Westfield, with an average team time of 17:02, more than a two minute improvement over last year. Neil Aradhya finished 3rd overall (16:19), with Zak Metzger and Ethan McDonald also cracking the top 20. The first Divisional Qualifying win in G-D's program history sees the MIAA Championship banner and trophy go home with the Crusaders' runners, held here by Coach MacDonald, Zak Metzger, Neil Aradhya, Declan Hann, Coach Volante, Ethan McDonald, Evan Solger, Anoushk Yadav, Alex Lampe, and John Terhune. The girls' team also qualified for the state meet with their best race of the season, and an 8th place team finish. Georgia Brooks finished 5th overall, and Catherine Daly finished 20th. The State Meet will be held this Saturday in Devens, both the boys and girls teams will be running hard for the Groton-Dunstable Cross Country program. Courtesy Photo.