Neil Aradhya, Zak Metzger, Declan Hann, Ethan McDonald, Alex Lampe, Evan Solger, and Anoushk Yadav competed for Groton-Dunstable at the Nike Northeast Regional XC Championships, closing out an exciting and successful Cross Country season over the weekend. Results: 83-Neil Aradhya (17:23.8), 103-Zak Metzger 17:42.1, 174- Ethan McDonald (18:25.7), 181-Declan Hann (18:33.8), 208-Evan Solger: (19:00.3), 240- Anoushk Yadav (20:03.9), 241 Alex Lampe (20:11.4), The Groton-Dunstable boys team finished 24th overall out of 78 teams. Head Coach Chris Volante added, "The exposure the team experienced this past weekend will pay dividends in the future. The race culture and confidence boost while racing along with the best in the Northeast can only be found by exposing yourself to this type of race. We expect to be at this meet or the Champs Northeast XC Championships in late November for years to come. GDXC continues to make big strides." Courtesy Photo