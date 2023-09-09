Cross Country
Girls Cross Country
Last Year's record: 4-1 in Mid-Wach B
Returning Letterwinners: Charlotte Blount (junior), Finley Clinton (sophomore), Dorri Gibbons (senior), Lilli Kritzer (sophomore), Hannah Mandell (junior), Alexa Toomey (senior), Freya Webb (senior)
Promising Newcomers: Emma Duerr (freshman), Iris Lampe (freshman), Noemi Loggins-Wuensch (sophomore), Tanvi Malhan (sophomore), Kayla Prescott (freshman), Valerie Terhune (sophomore), Haley Traverse (sophomore)
Season Opener: Tuesday, 9/12 vs. North Middlesex at NM 3:30 ET
Coach Chris Volante: "The girls are coming off the wild card spot in ’22 to qualify for the Meet of Champions and are targeting to qualify for the Meet of Champions again this season. Newcomers will be a factor at the varsity level and add depth to our Seniors up front. The girls focus on contributing to the community throughout the season by volunteering at the Bay State marathon and other local opportunities."
Boys Cross Country
Last Year's record: 4-1 - Mid Wach B League Champions
Other Returning Letterwinners: Pavel Belakurski (senior), Xander Crouse (sophomore), Jacob Danti (junior), Matt Dube (junior), Ben Glanville (junior), Alex Lampe (junior), Evan Solger (sophomore), Ryan Traverse (sophomore), Anoushk Yadav (senior), Tim Yafrate (sophomore)
Promising Newcomers: Greyson Duane (freshman), Geoffrey Neiley (freshman), Micah Pierantozzi (freshman), George Woods (freshman), Ashvik Yadav (freshman), Luke Ambrose (freshman)
Season Opener: Tuesday, 9/12 vs. North Middlesex at NM 3:30 ET
Coach Chris Volante: "Newcomers add depth to a deep team that won the MIAA Divisional Qualifier team title for the first time ever and was 5th at the Meet of Champions. The boy’s goals are to be Mid Wach League champions, win the Division 2 Meet of Champions and be a top team at the NXN Northeast Regional in NY. The boys focus on contributing to the community throughout the season by volunteering at the Bay State marathon and other local opportunities."