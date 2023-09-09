Girls Cross Country

Last Year's record: 4-1 in Mid-Wach B

Returning Letterwinners: Charlotte Blount (junior), Finley Clinton (sophomore), Dorri Gibbons (senior), Lilli Kritzer (sophomore), Hannah Mandell (junior), Alexa Toomey (senior), Freya Webb (senior)

Promising Newcomers: Emma Duerr (freshman), Iris Lampe (freshman), Noemi Loggins-Wuensch (sophomore), Tanvi Malhan (sophomore), Kayla Prescott (freshman), Valerie Terhune (sophomore), Haley Traverse (sophomore)

Season Opener: Tuesday, 9/12 vs. North Middlesex at NM 3:30 ET

Coach Chris Volante: "The girls are coming off the wild card spot in ’22 to qualify for the Meet of Champions and are targeting to qualify for the Meet of Champions again this season. Newcomers will be a factor at the varsity level and add depth to our Seniors up front. The girls focus on contributing to the community throughout the season by volunteering at the Bay State marathon and other local opportunities."