Former Groton-Dunstable Track star Danielle Thompson competes for UMass Lowell, and earned a silver medal at the America East Indoor Championships, finishing in second as part of the 4x400 relay team. She also finished 34th in the Dalton Ebanks Invitational 200m at 26.23. At the George Davis Invitational, Thompson took third in the 400m with a time of 58.21. Photos courtesy of UMass Lowell.