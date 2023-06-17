No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Sports

Dirty Groton Scoundrels

Sat, 06/17/2023 - 6:46pm Jmacleod

Brian Lynch's free kick from the edge of the box beats the FC Littleton wall and whips into the top corner past a stunned goalkeeper. Photo by Matt Detora

 

FC Littleton sees the ball over the line for a goal kick. The undefeated side will head into the Over 40 Division 6 playoffs, hoping to earn the right to promotion. Photo by Matt Detora

The Dirty Groton Scoundrels led the league in scoring with 40 goals competing the Over 40 Division 6 North. Photo by Matt Detora

The Dirty Groton Scoundrels narrowly missed a playoff birth, but finished in the top half of the table with a 16 points and a goal differential of +19. Photo by Matt Detora

