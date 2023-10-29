No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Sports

Dirty Groton Scoundrels

Sun, 10/29/2023 - 6:37pm Jmacleod

The Dirty Groton Scoundrels defeated Wen Ham United FC on Sunday, keeping pace with first place FC Littleton and the second place Lexington Bald Eagles, both of whom also won Sunday to leave the top three spots in the table unchanged. Undefeated Littleton FC has clinched a playoff spot and has all but secured first place in the regular season. The Scoundrels and Bald Eagles play a massive contest in Lexington Sunday at 8 am, which could very well determine the second playoff slot. The Scoundrels remain a point behind the Bald Eagles and will need a victory Sunday to control their fate on the final day of the regular season, when they take on Andover Gold at Larter Field.

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
145 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 014510
[Prescott Community Center]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here