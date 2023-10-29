The Dirty Groton Scoundrels defeated Wen Ham United FC on Sunday, keeping pace with first place FC Littleton and the second place Lexington Bald Eagles, both of whom also won Sunday to leave the top three spots in the table unchanged. Undefeated Littleton FC has clinched a playoff spot and has all but secured first place in the regular season. The Scoundrels and Bald Eagles play a massive contest in Lexington Sunday at 8 am, which could very well determine the second playoff slot. The Scoundrels remain a point behind the Bald Eagles and will need a victory Sunday to control their fate on the final day of the regular season, when they take on Andover Gold at Larter Field.