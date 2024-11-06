Camryn Lesser battles the Oakmont defender for possession. Photo by Matt Detora
G-D clears the ball out of the defensive zone. The G-D Field Hockey team advanced through the MIAA preliminary round 2-0, both scored by Emma Hulslander, but was defeated by top-seeded Sandwich in the round of 32. Photo by Matt Detora
