FIELD HOCKEY

Wed, 11/06/2024 - 4:03pm Jmacleod

Camryn Lesser battles the Oakmont defender for possession. Photo by Matt Detora 

 

G-D clears the ball out of the defensive zone. The G-D Field Hockey team advanced through the MIAA preliminary round 2-0, both scored by Emma Hulslander, but was defeated by top-seeded Sandwich in the round of 32. Photo by Matt Detora 

 

