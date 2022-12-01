All 22 players pile up on the goal line as Groton-Dunstable's defense makes the stand on third down. Tyngsborough won the Thanksgiving Day matchup by a score of 48-7, bringing G-D's record to 7-4 to end the season. Photo by Matt Detora
The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.