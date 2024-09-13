Johnny Bordes escapes the pocket and picks up a few yards on the QB scramble. Ayer-Shirley defeated G-D 24-20, Carter Maple and Damian Agraz rushed for touchdowns, and Korbin Larsen took it to the house on a fourth quarter kick-off return. Ayer-Shirley also scored three times and created the margin of victory with three successful two point conversions. Photo by Matt Detora