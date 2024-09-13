No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Fri, 09/13/2024 - 10:10am Jmacleod

G-D hits the quick screen pass to the left on their opening drive of the season. Photo by Matt Detora 

 

G-D lines up in the shotgun on 3rd and long against the Ayer-Shirley defense. Photo by Matt Detora 

 

QB Johnny Bordes is taken down for a short gain, bringing G-D a few yards closer to a fourth down conversion on the next play. Photo by Matt Detora 

 

Johnny Bordes escapes the pocket and picks up a few yards on the QB scramble. Ayer-Shirley defeated G-D 24-20, Carter Maple and Damian Agraz rushed for touchdowns, and Korbin Larsen took it to the house on a fourth quarter kick-off return. Ayer-Shirley also scored three times and created the margin of victory with three successful two point conversions. Photo by Matt Detora 

 

