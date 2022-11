Nate Bushnell can't be brought down by the Doherty defense, after being fully spun around by the defender, G-D's top rusher shoved the first tackler aside and stiff-arms away for additional yardage. The defense continued their pursuit and eventually hauled him down for a big gain, with punishing yards after contact. Bushnell carried 24 times for 138 yards and 2 TD's in the game. Photo by Matt Detora