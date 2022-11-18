Harry Palmer makes the leaping catch over the defensive back and hangs on to the ball as he topples over the defender and into the endzone for a Touchdown. The long Touchdown pass was one of four on the night from Quarterback Zach Romich. Photo by Matt Detora
