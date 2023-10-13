Fry's Goal Helps New England Advance to East Finals
Fri, 10/13/2023 - 1:58pm Jmacleod
Malcolm Fry opened the scoring for the New England Revolution II in the twelfth minute of last week's MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference Semifinal. Photo courtesy of the New England Revolution. Courtesy photo
The Revs II held on to win 2-1 and will face Columbus in the East Finals. Photo courtesy of the New England Revolution. Courtesy photo
The Revs II have won all five contests in which Fry has found the back of the net. Photo courtesy of the New England Revolution. Courtesy photo