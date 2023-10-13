No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Fry's Goal Helps New England Advance to East Finals

Fri, 10/13/2023 - 1:58pm Jmacleod

Malcolm Fry opened the scoring for the New England Revolution II in the twelfth minute of last week's MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference Semifinal. Photo courtesy of the New England Revolution. Courtesy photo 

The Revs II held on to win 2-1 and will face Columbus in the East Finals. Photo courtesy of the New England Revolution. Courtesy photo

 

The Revs II have won all five contests in which Fry has found the back of the net. Photo courtesy of the New England Revolution. Courtesy photo

 

The 18 year old winger from Groton came up through the Revolution academy and added to his four regular season goals in 2023. Photo courtesy of the New England Revolution. Courtesy photo 

 

