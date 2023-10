G-D Field Hockey recently defeated Hudson 3-2. Emma Hulsander scored twice, while Brooke Dondero had a goal and Caitlin Saboliauskas had an assist as the host Crusaders topped the Hawks. G-D's second straight win improves their record to 5-1-1. Groton-Dunstable sits in second place in the Mid-Wach C standings, and will face-off against third place Tyngsboro and undefeated Lunenberg in first in the coming week. Photos courtesy of Heather Plotkin