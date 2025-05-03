Congratulations to Hannah Mandell who went 16th overall in a very talented pentathlon field at the MSTCA invitational in North Andover. Pictured with Hannah are coaches Chris Volante (left) and Angus McDonald (right).Coach Angus has been a key part of Hannah’s coaching support, especially when it comes to the multiple events in track. “He has been there for four years and a big reason for her success,” shared GD varsity head coach Chris Volante. “Hannah will be taking her talent to Rochester Institute of Technology in the fall. She has been an inspiration to teammates and coaches since her first day of cross four years ago.”