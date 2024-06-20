No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
G-D's Senior Female Athletes Give the Flag Football Team a Debut Season to Remember

Thu, 06/20/2024 - 5:28pm Jmacleod

Mira Mahmoud Quarterbacked the Girls Flag Football team in their debut season, the enior QB also competed on the Varsity Lacrosse team, where she won the team's academic award this spring. Mira also brought Varsity Volleyball and Basketball experience to the flag team. Photos by Annabel Kenyon 

Hannah Stark is another triple-varsity senior athlete who brought her talents to the flag football team. A key player for G-D in Soccer, Basketball, and Lacrosse, she was also named a Lacrosse All-Star this spring. Photos by Annabel Kenyon.

 

Cassie Prechtl, also a triple-varsity senior in Soccer, Indoor and Outdoor Track competed for the Flag Football Team in her senior season as well, simultaneously earning All-Star status for G-D's Track and Field Team. Photos by Annabel Kenyon 

 

Lindsay Ketelholn, also of the Varsity Soccer, Indoor and Outdoor Track teams, earned All-Star status on the track while competing with the Flag Football Team in her senior season. Photos by Annabel Kenyon 

Lauren Haggerty competed on the Girls Flag Football team in her Senior year. She was synonymous with the G-D pitcher's circle during her softball career. While a part of the flag team, she also earned All-Star status in Softball this spring, and was a Field Hockey All-Star. Photo by Annabel Kenyon 

