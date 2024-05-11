No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Georgia Brooks

Sat, 05/11/2024 - 2:48pm Jmacleod

Georgia Brooks continues to knock out Groton Dunstable distance records by shattering the outdoor two mile mark by 12 seconds. The UMass Lowell bound senior goes 4th in 11:14 at the Twilight meet in Weston. Photo courtesy of Coach Chris Volante

 

