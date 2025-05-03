No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Georgia Brooks runs for UMass Lowell

Sat, 05/03/2025 - 4:20pm Jmacleod

Former Groton-Dunstable Cross Country and Track star Georgia Brooks continues her career at the collegiate level, now running for UMass Lowell as well. Brooks claimed 21st place in the 3,000m at the America East Indoor Championships, at 10:25.29. She also finished 35th in the Dalton Ebanks Invitational 5,000m at 18:49.45, and at the George Davis Invitational, Brooks took 14th with a time of 10:59.68. Photos courtesy of UMass Lowell. 

 

