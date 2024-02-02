No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Sports

Girls and Woman in Sports

Fri, 02/02/2024 - 6:21pm Jmacleod

The National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) is an annual day of observance to acknowledge the accomplishments of female athletes. The celebration was held on Friday, January 26 at Groton Dunstable Regional HS. Pictured Mark Hennelly, (Groton Dunstable HS Counselor). Maureen McCarron, Rachel McCarron (Girls and Women in Sports Honoree), Ed McCarron, Jon Conlon (Groton Dunstable HS Math teacher), Kristen Kinneen   (Elementary Health and Physical Education Instructor.) Photo Courtesy Robert Mingolelli

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
145 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 014510
[Prescott Community Center]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here