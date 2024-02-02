Girls and Woman in Sports
Fri, 02/02/2024 - 6:21pm Jmacleod
The National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) is an annual day of observance to acknowledge the accomplishments of female athletes. The celebration was held on Friday, January 26 at Groton Dunstable Regional HS. Pictured Mark Hennelly, (Groton Dunstable HS Counselor). Maureen McCarron, Rachel McCarron (Girls and Women in Sports Honoree), Ed McCarron, Jon Conlon (Groton Dunstable HS Math teacher), Kristen Kinneen (Elementary Health and Physical Education Instructor.) Photo Courtesy Robert Mingolelli