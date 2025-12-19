No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Girls Basket Ball

Fri, 12/19/2025 - 12:53pm Jmacleod

Head Coach James Creed talks to the team during a timeout. Photo by Matt Detora 

 

Marley Cunningham cuts to the basket and receives the pass from Mackenzie Pauly 

 

Sophia Delano finds Norah Kinene open in the corner. Photo by Matt Detora 

 

G-D came out pressing to start the 2026 season, creating turnovers and points in transition. Kierra Scully comes up with the steal at mid court and sends her teammates on the fast break. Photo by Matt Detora 

 

Avery Graber contends with the opponent and the sideline to recover the ball in bounds and continue the possession for G-D. Moments before she won another physical battle, as she was fouled hard at the hoop, converted the layup and free throw for a three-point play. Photo by Matt Detora 

 

In a back and forth game, G-D was able to reestablish a healthy lead in the fourth quarter to pick up the win. Photo by Matt Detora 

 

