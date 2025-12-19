Girls Basket Ball
Fri, 12/19/2025 - 12:53pm Jmacleod
G-D came out pressing to start the 2026 season, creating turnovers and points in transition. Kierra Scully comes up with the steal at mid court and sends her teammates on the fast break. Photo by Matt Detora
Avery Graber contends with the opponent and the sideline to recover the ball in bounds and continue the possession for G-D. Moments before she won another physical battle, as she was fouled hard at the hoop, converted the layup and free throw for a three-point play. Photo by Matt Detora