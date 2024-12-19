No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Sports

Girls Basketball

Thu, 12/19/2024 - 5:30pm Jmacleod

Senior Captain Allegra Guterman wins the opening tip at home against Westborough and helps G-D open up a strong first quarter lead. Photo by Matt Detora

 

Catie Rider's three-pointer in double coverage splashes in. Photo by Matt Detora 

 

Allegra Guterman elevates for the defensive rebound. Photo by Matt Detora

 

The G-D Girls Varsity Basketball team ran the full-court press against Westborough, often overwhelming their opponents and forcing turnovers. Photo by Matt Detora

 

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
145 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 014510
[Prescott Community Center]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here