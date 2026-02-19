Girls Basketball
Avery Graber knocked down 2 three-pointers against Oakmont last Friday. G-D lost to Oakmont and Concord-Carlisle in the following game, before defeating North Middlesex, 44-28, for the second time this year. Norah Kinene’s 14 points helped secure the win. Photos by Matt Detora
Mackenzie Pauly drives to the basket. Following the NM win, G-D had an improved result against a strong Shepherd Hill program; however, they fell short 38-25, followed by another loss to Oakmont bringing the team to 5-10 on the year. Photo by Matt Detora
Norah Kinene drives to the basket; she has led G-D in scoring in several recent matchups, including double-digit totals against Oakmont and NM. The girls finish the season vs Auburn this week. On the boys’ side, losses to North Middlesex and Shepherd Hill followed their dramatic victory over Oakmont. Photo by Matt Detora