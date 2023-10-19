Girls Cross Country
Thu, 10/19/2023 - 6:36pm Jmacleod
Finley Clinton, Charlotte Blount, Alexa Toomey, Hannah Mandell, Catherine Daly, Georgia Brooks, Iris Lampe. The Groton Dunstable Girls XC finish 7th at the Medium School 5k varsity race at Twilight. Georgia Brooks leads the way with a 13th place finish and PR at 18:50. Groton Dunstable Boys XC get the win in the Medium School 5k varsity race at Twilight. Neil Aradhya (3rd/15:46), Greyson Duane (5th/15:54), Zak Metzger (8th/16:01). Photo courtesy of Coach Volante.