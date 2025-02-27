No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Sports

Girls Hockey

Thu, 02/27/2025 - 9:59pm Jmacleod

Left G-D’s Katerina Cobleigh finishes at the top of the crease for the game’s first goal. Photo by Alisa Plotkin

 

Players from Groton-Dunstable and Littleton joined up with Westford to form a Co-Op team to compete as Westford Academy’s Girls’ Varsity Hockey Team. The season was highlighted by wins over Boston Latin School and Weymouth High School. Photo by Alisa Plotkin

 

Jackie Chase carries the puck down the wing and delivers an assist for the Westford/Littleton/G-D Girls Varsity Hockey team. Photo by Alisa Plotkin

 

Adriana Butland & Dorothy Galvin (one of the captains). Photo by Allisa Plotkin 

 

L-R: [Starting with player second from left] Kiley Carmichael, Jessica Dupuis (figure skater coach), Coach Jim Geraghty, Dorothy Galvin, and Amanda Brissenden. Photo by Allisa Plotkin

 

