Girls Hockey
Thu, 02/27/2025 - 9:59pm Jmacleod
Left G-D’s Katerina Cobleigh finishes at the top of the crease for the game’s first goal. Photo by Alisa Plotkin
Players from Groton-Dunstable and Littleton joined up with Westford to form a Co-Op team to compete as Westford Academy’s Girls’ Varsity Hockey Team. The season was highlighted by wins over Boston Latin School and Weymouth High School. Photo by Alisa Plotkin
Jackie Chase carries the puck down the wing and delivers an assist for the Westford/Littleton/G-D Girls Varsity Hockey team. Photo by Alisa Plotkin