Girls Lacrosse

The Girls Varsity Lacrosse Team was able to find success late in the season against Martha’s Vineyard, and had a strong showing in the Mid-Wach All-Star selection, with Carley Ehwa, Olivia Smith, and Iris Stubblefield all selected. Photo by Matt Detora
