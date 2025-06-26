No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Sports

Girls Lacrosse

Thu, 06/26/2025

The Girls Varsity Lacrosse Team was able to find success late in the season against Martha’s Vineyard, and had a strong showing in the Mid-Wach All-Star selection, with Carley Ehwa, Olivia Smith, and Iris Stubblefield all selected. Photo by Matt Detora 

 

