Girls Varsity Basketball
Kierra Scully keeps the ball in bounds and the play alive for Groton-Dunstable. Photo by Matt Detora.
Avery Graber dribbles down the court on the fast break. G-D lost to Westborough 48-27 last Friday, and lost 56-35 to Oakmont the following Tuesday. Now 3-3 on the year, they’ll host North Middlesex, Friday and Fitchburg, Tuesday. Both at 6 p.m. Photo by Matt Detora
Marley Cunningham drives the baseline. Her 13 points at Westborough were a game high, and she reached double digits again with 10 points against Oakmont. In other basketball news, the Boys Varsity team also were defeated by Westborough and Oakmont, and will travel to North Middlesex and Nashoba on Friday and Tuesday. Photo by Matt Detora