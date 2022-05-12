No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Sports

Girls Varsity Lacrosse

Thu, 05/12/2022 - 1:02pm Jmacleod

Zoe Bellipanni takes on multiple defenders and cuts across the crease to place the ball through the goalie's legs and up into the net, helping to edge the Crusaders past Marlborough late in the second half. Photo by Matt Detora

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
145 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 014510
[Prescott Community Center]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here