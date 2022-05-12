Girls Varsity Lacrosse

Zoe Bellipanni takes on multiple defenders and cuts across the crease to place the ball through the goalie's legs and up into the net, helping to edge the Crusaders past Marlborough late in the second half. Photo by Matt Detora
The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.