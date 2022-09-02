Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Sean Murphy reviews tactics with the team during halftime on Sunday. The team scrimmaged Dracut High School, with the Varsity squads playing to a 0-0 draw, and a 2-0 win for the G-D in the JV match. Captain Cassie Prechtl commented, "Our team put up a really good fight. The other team was aggressive but we matched their energy which allowed us a lot of opportunities. Our team has so much potential and with more work we’ll see success no doubt.” The Girls Varsity team continues preseason action before opening the season at Shepherd Hill, and facing Bromfield in the home opener, Monday 9/12 at 4 pm. Photo by Ellie Petros