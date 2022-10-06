No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Sports

Girls Varsity Soccer

Thu, 10/06/2022 - 3:26pm Jmacleod

Ava Buchmann knocks the ball beyond the Hudson full-back and out paces her down the wing, G-D's bid to break the tie late depended heavily on crosses coming in from the right wing. Each team created chances and earned corner kicks late, however both defenses held in the final minutes to conclude the match in a 1-1 draw. Photo by Matt Detora

 

Ava Buchmann receives the aerial pass under pressure, taking an excellent first touch and turning to progress the ball up the field. Photo by Matt Detora

Aubrey Stark steps into a shot. Photo by Robert Mingolelli

 

