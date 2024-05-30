Girls Varsity Track & Field

Georgia Brooks, Hannah Mandell, Catherine Daly, and Meghan McEleney set a new G-D Girls 4x800 record. 10:06.35 was fast enough for fourth place in the MIAA Division 4 State Championship Meet. The previous G-D record in the event was set in 2009. Courtesy photo.
