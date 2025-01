Groton-Dunstable’s Greyson Duane established a new school mile record with a time of 4:31.40 finishing 6th overall at the MSTCA Boston Holiday Challenge at the New Balance track. Meghan McEleney finished 5th overall in the 600 meters with a time of 1:40.57 at the same meet. Hannah Mandell finished 8th overall in the pentathlon with a personal best 2240 point total at the MSTCA Distance Classic and Pentathlon. Photo courtesy of Collin Traverse.